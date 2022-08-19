Civic Chandran sexual harassment case: ‘Highly doubt he’ll touch a Dalit woman,’ says Kerala court

Author Civic Chandran (Photo - Facebook)

The Civic Chandran sexual harassment case has made headlines once against as the Kerala judge hearing the case has made yet another controversial statement about the victim, saying that that it is unlikely that the author would touch her “knowing she is a Scheduled Caste woman.”

The Kozhikode sessions judge, who has been hearing a sexual harassment case against author and activist Civic Chandran, said during a recent hearing that it was highly unbelievable that the author would harass a woman knowing that she belonged to the Dalit community.

During the hearing, Kozhikode sessions judge S Krishnakumar said in an order, “The copy of the SSLC book of the accused shows that he had refused to mention caste name in it.” Civic Chandran had been granted anticipatory bail in the case by the same judge a few days ago.

The order further said, “The accused is a reformist and is engaged in fighting against the caste system, writing for a casteless society. It is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing she is of the Scheduled Caste.”

Days before this, the Kerala court bench had made a controversial statement about another woman who had accused Civic Chandran of harassment, saying that the complainant was wearing a "sexually provocative dress" during the incident.

As per reports, the author has been accused of sexually harassing two women, both the cases filed by writers. One case has been filed by a Dalit author, who alleged that Chandran harassed her during a book convention in April 2022, while the other case has been filed by a young writer, who accused him of harassment in February 2020.

As the matter is being heard in court, Civic Chandran’s lawyer has called both the cases fabricated. In an earlier hearing, a photo of the complainant was submitted along with the bail application, suggesting that she was wearing sexually provocative clothing during the encounter.

As per media reports, the court had ruled, “The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused.”

