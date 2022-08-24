Search icon
Kerala judge who made 'provocative dresses' observation in sexual harassment case transferred 

His observations triggered nationwide outrage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Kerala judge who made 'provocative dresses' observation in sexual harassment case transferred 
Kerala (Representational)

S Krishnakumar, the Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge, who had made regressive observations about the alleged victim of sexual harassment, has been transferred to the Labour Court in Kollam.

Justice Krishnakumar, while granting Civic Chandtan bail, observed that it is highly unbelievable that he would touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC). He also said that the court observed the photograph of the complainant which explains she is exposed to "sexually provocative" dresses. The court also said it is impossible to believe that the accused -- 74 years old and physically disabled -- can make the woman sit on his lap and "sexually press her breast". 

The Judge had also said, "The accused is a reformist and is engaged in fighting against the caste system, writing for a casteless society. It is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing she is of the Scheduled Caste.”

His observations triggered nationwide outrage. 

In the judiciary-transfer and posting orders of District and Sessions judges issued by the high court late on Tuesday, as part of its routine administrative affairs, has transferred two other judges also.
Opposing the sessions court order granting bail to Chandran in a case of sexually abusing a Dalit woman, the state government has contended that the judgment of the lower court "suffers from illegality and manifest errors" warranting its intervention. 

According to the transfer order issued by the Kerala High Court, Muralee Krishna S, District and Sessions Judge, Manjeri, will be the new District and Sessions Judge of Kozhikode. 

With inputs from PTI

Wordle 431 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24
