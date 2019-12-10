City within city: Kolkata to get 100-acre 'Green City'

The Department of Urban Development sources reveal plans for this construction.

In what comes as an uplifting piece of news, a new city will now be constructed within Kolkata. How? According to the Department of Urban Development, West Bengal, a 'Green City' will be established on a 100-acre land in the city.

For this purpose, the Alipore Central Jail has already been shifted to Baruipur. In addition to this, the adjoining Presidency Correctional Home is also in the process of being shifted to its new location. The combined area of land that will be freed by this exercise measures more than 100 acres. 30% of the prison land is now a heritage section.

According to West Bengal Secretariat sources, a museum will be built on this heritage section. The museum will be styled after the Cellular Jail, the infamous colonial prison in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Barring this heritage section, the rest of the land will be the site for the 'Green City'. The Department of Urban Development is hiring expert consultants to produce a detailed report on the construction of the city, sources added.

Further, it was said that after the consultants produce their report, it will be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her express approval, which, if granted, will enable the Department of Urban Development to start with the construction work.