'City is burning, where is the FIR?': Delhi HC raps Centre over unrest, says 'can't let another 1984 happen'

"We can't let another 1984 scenario happen in this city; not under the watch of this court," Justice S Muralidhar said.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the central government for the incidents of unrelenting violence in the national capital.

Surprised at the conduct of the police in handling the situation in northeast Delhi, a Bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta why an FIR has still not been lodged in connection with the incident. Mehta, representing the central government, was asked to advise the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against the BJP leaders who made hate speeches.

"The situation out there is so unpleasant. We have all watched videos of some leaders who are making hate speeches openly. It's on every news channel. There are videos that hundreds of people have watched. Do you still think it's not an urgent matter?" the High Court asked.

In an apparent jibe at the Solicitor General and the Delhi Police reply that they "have not watched the videos", the High Court said, "We are sure the police commissioner has a television in his office. Please ask him to watch this clip."

"This is time to reach out and do confidence-building'", the Delhi High Court observed, adding, "We can't let another 1984 scenario happen in this city; not under the watch of this court."

"We heard that one IB officer has been attacked. These things should be immediately looked into", Justice S Muralidhar added.

There also seems to have been some disagreement over the stakeholders in the case. Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Police, had said that only the Delhi Police and the Delhi Government are parties in the case as this is a local matter of unrest, but Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta disagreed and said that the Centre has an equal say in the matter. Mehta also made an oral application seeking to make the Union of India through the Home Minister a party to the petition.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition which claimed that provocative hate speeches had been given by three prominent politicians of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linked to the assailants who carried out multiple brutal assaults on people protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The petition further urged that a judicial inquiry takes place regarding the violent clashes that broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups in northeast Delhi and an FIR be lodged against the three BJP leaders - namely, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, and Parvesh Verma.

The speeches of Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma were also played in the Court.

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi, the situation in the district was in control on the morning of February 26. Heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in affected areas. Drones were also deployed in order to monitor the situation in these areas.

According to last received updates, at least 22 individuals, including a policeman and an IB official, were killed and over 200 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiraled its way into the national capital.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday, after visiting the violence-hit areas in Maujpur in northeast Delhi, assured that the situation is well under control and that the law enforcement agencies are doing their jobs.

The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.