Citizenship Law Protests: Amid unrest over CAA, MHA to hold review meeting today

Amid rising unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the law and order situation in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials of the ministry are expected to attend the meeting.

Massive protests have erupted across India against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.

While protests in many parts of the country remained peaceful despite crackdown, two districts of Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow and Sambhal - reported violence where vehicles were set on fire.

Accusing political parties of "instigating people in the name of religion," Reddy asked people to refrain from violence.

"Instigating people in the name of religion is not what political parties should do. Political efforts should be made to maintain peace. If you want to protest, please don't create violence and rumours," he said.

"There aren't violent protests anywhere except Lucknow where violence broke out today. Otherwise, the situation is peaceful everywhere," Reddy added.

The contentious law which promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.