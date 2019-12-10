Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 2 PM

After it was passed by the Lok Sabha at midnight amid an intense debate, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 2 PM.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who was lauded by PM Modi for lucidly explaining all aspects in the Lower House of the Parliament, will table the Bill tomorrow.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

On Monday, Lok Sabha witnessed a fierce debate on the Bill though it was passed with 311 MPs voting in favour of the Bill while 80 voting against it.

During the discussion, Shah gave a detailed explanation and reasserted that it is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance manifesto.

Responding to the questions, Shah had said that "Under no dimension, this bill is unconstitutional, or is against Article 14."

Defending the government, Shah also added that there will be no discrimination on the basis of religion. " the Hindu population was 84% and in 2011, it was 79%. In 1991, the Muslim population was 9.8% & today it's 14.23%. We have done no discrimination on the basis of religion and in the future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion," he had said.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Narendra Modi-led central government requires the support of at least 121 MPs in the 240-member Upper House.