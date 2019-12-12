Citizenship Amendment Bill 'null and void', won't allow it in Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister's Office on Thursday conveyed Singh's statement criticising the Bill

Amid tensions in the country over the recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that his government will not let the Bill be implemented in Punjab.

The Chief Minister's Office on Thursday conveyed Singh's statement criticising the Bill, calling it a 'direct assault on the country's secular character'.

"Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as a direct assault on India's secular character, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said his government would not allow the legislation to be implemented in his state," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Parliament "had no authority to pass a law that defiled the Constitution and violated its basic principles and fundamental rights of the people of India". He declared the Bill 'null and void' for these very purposes.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.