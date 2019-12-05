Citizenship Amendment Bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to give citizenship to all non-Muslim immigrants facing persecution in the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to sources quoted by ANI, the Business Advisory Committee of the Lower House, which met earlier today, has taken the decision to introduce CAB on December 9.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the Bill during a crucial meeting on Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following Modi cabinet's nod, the citizenship bill is expected to be introduced by the Home Minister in the current winter session on Monday.

Following a meeting with Amit Shah and several politicians and activists of Northeast states, including the chief minister of Mizoram over the Bill, he told the reporters that a lot of confusion has been eliminated. This is the third meeting in the series between Shah; and politicos and civil society organisations over the issue.

Shah had several discussions and meetings in the past few days with various stakeholders to clear up any confusion about the different provisions of the Bill. He also stated that the Bill will trigger "some protests" as there is "political risk" involved in the decision. Still, the Bill will altogether satisfy the vast majority of the public.

He also said that "Hindus" are not mentioned in Bill's manifesto, and the emphasis has been laid on "minorities."

"There is no mention of Hindu in the manifesto of the Bill. The stress has been laid on minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, which includes Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Parsis," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier batted for the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the Bill is needed so that refugees from minorities communities like the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, and Parsi coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, hit out at the Central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that it will "dishonour our freedom fighters" as the proposed law "will be reviving the two-nation theory."

Opposition parties including Congress have opposed the Bill saying that it discriminates on the basis of the religion of the refugee.

The Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 12 years even if they do not possess any document.