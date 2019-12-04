Citizenship Amendment Bill gets cabinet's nod, likely to be introduced in Parliament next week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the ongoing winter session after the Union Cabinet cleared it during a crucial meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following Modi cabinet's nod, the citizenship bill is expected to be introduced by the Home Minister in the current winter session, probably in the last week.

Earlier, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the last week of the winter session and that it may be taken up for discussion in the next cabinet meeting.

"I cannot tell you officially but there are indications that the Bill may be introduced in Parliament in the last week of winter session. There is also a broad indication that the Bill will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow," ANI quoted Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

Following a meeting with Amit Shah and several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the chief minister of Mizoram over the bill, he told the reporters that a lot of confusion over the bill has been eliminated. This is the third meeting in the series between Shah; and politicos and civil society organisations over the issue.

Also read Amit Shah holds meetings with Northeast leaders over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Shah had several discussions, and meetings in the past few days with various stakeholders to clear up any confusion about different provisions of the bill. He also stated that the bill will trigger "some protests" as there is "political risk" involved in the decision, but the bill will altogether satisfy the large majority of the public.

He also said that "Hindus" are not mentioned in the bill's manifesto, and the emphasis has been laid on "minorities."

"There is no mention of Hindu in the manifesto of the Bill. The stress has been laid on minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, which includes Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Parsis," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier batted for the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the bill is needed so that refugees from minorities communities like the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, and Parsi coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan will be eligible for Indian citizenship.