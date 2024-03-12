Citizenship Amendment Act: Know how to apply for citizenship on online portal

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

8 animals that can survive without food

10 well-known Indian scientists

8 foods that help to increase iron level in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

HomeIndia

India

Citizenship Amendment Act: Know how to apply for citizenship on online portal

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, five years after it was passed in Parliament.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, five years after it was passed in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the implementation of CAA would enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get citizenship in India.

HOW TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP UNDER CAA?

    Go to the Indian citizenship online portal and click on the "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019" option.

    Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then proceed to the next page.

    On the next page, provide your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code.

    Click on the submit button.

    Check your email and mobile for an OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTPs and verify them.

    Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification.

    Log in using your email ID or mobile number and the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Continue.”

    You will receive another OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Verify and Proceed.”

    After successful verification, the option “Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application” will appear.

    Answer questions about your background, including your residence before 2014, place of origin, and duration of stay.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ONLINE APPLICATION?

The District Level Committee, led by the Designated Officer, will review the applications filed under the act. The designated officer will administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant after verifying the documents.

Following this, the officer will sign the oath of allegiance and send it electronically, along with confirmation of document verification, to the Empowered Committee.

WHAT IF AN APPLICANT CANNOT APPEAR IN PERSON FOR THE OATH OF ALLEGIANCE?

If an applicant cannot appear in person despite several opportunities, the District Level Committee can send the application to the Empowered Committee for consideration of refusal.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR APPLICATION ON CAA PORTAL

The list of required documents includes passports, birth certificates, and other identity documents issued by Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan governments, among others. These documents must prove that the applicant entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

WHAT TO DO FOR THOSE WITHOUT DOCUMENTS?

For those without proper paperwork, the Centre can accept valid or expired documents from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Certificates or residence permits issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India are also acceptable.

Several states, such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, have previously passed resolutions against the Act. The approval of the CAA sparked widespread protests in 2019 and 2020 due to concerns about exclusion and the perceived legitimization of migrants.

COST OF APPLICATION

A Rs 50 fee has to be paid online at the application stage. The government has not specified any other charge for the citizenship application process.

 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, quit high-paying job in US, started her own Rs 5700 crore company, she is…

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement