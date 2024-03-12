Citizenship Amendment Act: Know how to apply for citizenship on online portal

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, five years after it was passed in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the implementation of CAA would enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get citizenship in India.

HOW TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP UNDER CAA?

Go to the Indian citizenship online portal and click on the "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019" option.

Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then proceed to the next page.

On the next page, provide your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code.

Click on the submit button.

Check your email and mobile for an OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTPs and verify them.

Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification.

Log in using your email ID or mobile number and the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Continue.”

You will receive another OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Verify and Proceed.”

After successful verification, the option “Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application” will appear.

Answer questions about your background, including your residence before 2014, place of origin, and duration of stay.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ONLINE APPLICATION?

The District Level Committee, led by the Designated Officer, will review the applications filed under the act. The designated officer will administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant after verifying the documents.

Following this, the officer will sign the oath of allegiance and send it electronically, along with confirmation of document verification, to the Empowered Committee.

WHAT IF AN APPLICANT CANNOT APPEAR IN PERSON FOR THE OATH OF ALLEGIANCE?

If an applicant cannot appear in person despite several opportunities, the District Level Committee can send the application to the Empowered Committee for consideration of refusal.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR APPLICATION ON CAA PORTAL

The list of required documents includes passports, birth certificates, and other identity documents issued by Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan governments, among others. These documents must prove that the applicant entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

WHAT TO DO FOR THOSE WITHOUT DOCUMENTS?

For those without proper paperwork, the Centre can accept valid or expired documents from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Certificates or residence permits issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India are also acceptable.

Several states, such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, have previously passed resolutions against the Act. The approval of the CAA sparked widespread protests in 2019 and 2020 due to concerns about exclusion and the perceived legitimization of migrants.

COST OF APPLICATION

A Rs 50 fee has to be paid online at the application stage. The government has not specified any other charge for the citizenship application process.

