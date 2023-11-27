Headlines

CAA rules to be framed by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

Ajay Mishra Teni also held a press conference and informed that work is ongoing for the CAA act as the committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are working on it.

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Sunday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will definitely be implemented in the upcoming months adding that the legislative committee of Rajya Sabha has set the deadline to frame rules by March 30 in 2024.

Addressing a public meeting in North 24 Paraganas, Ajay Mishra Teni said," There are many political parties which spread anarchy when CAA was passed. These parties have also gone to the Supreme Court and filed petitions. There are 220 petitions filed by opposition parties against us. We are definitely going to make a law on CAA. We will definitely fight our case in the Supreme Court to uphold this law. This is our promise.CAA will definitely be implemented."

Earlier in the day, Ajay Mishra Teni also held a press conference and informed that work is ongoing for the CAA act as the committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are working on it.

"This bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Dec 9, 2019. In Rajya Sabha, it was passed on Dec 11, 2019. On December 12 it was made an Act. On January 10, 2020, the Act came into force. After becoming an Act, there are certain laws and regulations to be framed. 

The legislative committee of Lok Sabha has set the deadline for January 9 next year. The legislative committee of Rajya Sabha has set the deadline for March 30, 2024. Definitely, the CAA will be implemented."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 aims to facilitate the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before 31.12.2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified on December 12 and came into force on January 10 2020. 

