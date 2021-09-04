Citizens of Karnataka will longer be able to gamble or bet online - Here's Why

In a meeting held on Saturday, the Karnataka Cabinet decided to impose a ban on online gambling and betting but things like lottery and horse racing have not been prohibited.

The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, "We are amending the Karnataka Police Act, with an intention to put an end to online gambling, on the basis of the High Court directions. The cabinet has approved the amendments, it will be placed before the assembly."

Addressing the media, he further said, "The draft Bill defines online games as, games involving all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it or electronic means and virtual currency, also electronic transfer of currency in connection with any game of chance."

This bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature starting September 13 and will not include lotteries or wagering or betting on horse races. Earlier in July, the state government had informed the High Court, seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling in a draft at the time.

Karnataka will not be the first state to do so. Last year in November, Tamil Nadu was one of the states to pass an ordinance banning online gambling and Kerala too had imposed a ban on online rummy games earlier this year.