Citing SC verdict on women in Army, President hails judiciary for 'proactive and progressive' role on gender justice

Headlines

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, DU alumnus who gets key role in Elon Musk's Tesla

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thalla’s success

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thala’s success

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

HomeIndia

India

Citing SC verdict on women in Army, President hails judiciary for 'proactive and progressive' role on gender justice

President said Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive and cited recent example of verdict on granting equal status to women in the Army.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive and that was established by verdicts related to gender rights. 

Addressing the valedictory session of the International Judicial Conference organised by the Supreme Court of India on Sunday, the President said, "In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive."

"From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," he added. 

The conference was inaugurated on Saturday with the inaugural address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Speaking at the event on Sunday, President Kovind noted the Prime Minister's speech that highlighted the supremacy of law and lauded the role of judiciary in maintaining a delicate balance between developmental needs and the environment.

"I am happy to note that the role of judiciary in harmonising environmental protection and sustainable development is being given sharp focus in various countries. Similarly, the universally accepted norm of gender justice was also discussed with an approach to finding ways forward in the light of practical experiences in different justice-systems represented in this conference," Kovind said. 

Lauding the selection of topics for the working sessions of the conference, he said, "Gender Justice, Contemporary Perspectives on Protection of Constitutional Values, Dynamic Interpretations of the Constitution in a Changing World, Harmonisation of Environment Protection vis-à-vis Sustainable Development and Protection of Right to Privacy in the Internet Age are issues that influence every member of the global community."

"I am glad to note that the judiciary in India has been alive to these themes, and has approached them in the light of the vision behind the Indian Constitution," he said. 

In the process, the Supreme Court has learnt from the best practices of the apex courts abroad, just as the judicial systems elsewhere have emulated it in many instances too, he said. 

"Such exchanges should be whole-heartedly welcomed in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. That is our ancient Sanskrit adage, which means the whole world is but one family. It thus calls for a holistic approach to the entire humanity," he added. 

Heaping praise on the workings of the Supreme Court, Kovind said it deserves admiration for carrying out many radical reforms that made justice more accessible to common people. 

"Landmark judgements passed by this Court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our country. Its bench and bar are known for their legal scholarship and intellectual wisdom. What it has achieved is nothing less than a silent revolution in diagnosing and correcting the afflictions that adversely affected the justice delivery system," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE