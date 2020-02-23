Citing SC verdict on women in Army, President hails judiciary for 'proactive and progressive' role on gender justice

President said Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive and cited recent example of verdict on granting equal status to women in the Army.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive and that was established by verdicts related to gender rights.

Addressing the valedictory session of the International Judicial Conference organised by the Supreme Court of India on Sunday, the President said, "In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive."

"From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," he added.

The conference was inaugurated on Saturday with the inaugural address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, President Kovind noted the Prime Minister's speech that highlighted the supremacy of law and lauded the role of judiciary in maintaining a delicate balance between developmental needs and the environment.

"I am happy to note that the role of judiciary in harmonising environmental protection and sustainable development is being given sharp focus in various countries. Similarly, the universally accepted norm of gender justice was also discussed with an approach to finding ways forward in the light of practical experiences in different justice-systems represented in this conference," Kovind said.

Lauding the selection of topics for the working sessions of the conference, he said, "Gender Justice, Contemporary Perspectives on Protection of Constitutional Values, Dynamic Interpretations of the Constitution in a Changing World, Harmonisation of Environment Protection vis-à-vis Sustainable Development and Protection of Right to Privacy in the Internet Age are issues that influence every member of the global community."

"I am glad to note that the judiciary in India has been alive to these themes, and has approached them in the light of the vision behind the Indian Constitution," he said.

In the process, the Supreme Court has learnt from the best practices of the apex courts abroad, just as the judicial systems elsewhere have emulated it in many instances too, he said.

"Such exchanges should be whole-heartedly welcomed in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. That is our ancient Sanskrit adage, which means the whole world is but one family. It thus calls for a holistic approach to the entire humanity," he added.

Heaping praise on the workings of the Supreme Court, Kovind said it deserves admiration for carrying out many radical reforms that made justice more accessible to common people.

"Landmark judgements passed by this Court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our country. Its bench and bar are known for their legal scholarship and intellectual wisdom. What it has achieved is nothing less than a silent revolution in diagnosing and correcting the afflictions that adversely affected the justice delivery system," he said.