CITES highlights high standards at Vantara and strong Indian regulations

CITES is an international agreement between governments whose aim is to ensure that the trade in wild animals and plants does not endanger species. The Standing Committee is the policy guidance and administrative body, comprising representatives from each of the six CITES geographical regions.

A recent report by the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has highlighted the world-class standards of animal care and treatment at Vantara in Jamnagar.



Following a recently concluded mission to India, the Secretariat presented a report to its Standing Committee, noting the exceptionally high standards maintained at Vantara, including advanced veterinary care, well-designed enclosures, comprehensive medical facilities, and professional management practices.



The Secretariat's report, prepared for the upcoming seventy-ninth meeting of the CITES Standing Committee in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, highlighted India's robust wildlife legislation and Vantara's advanced veterinary care, infrastructure, and ethical practices.



The international body commended Vantara for its world-class standards of animal care and treatment.



During its visit to India, the Secretariat found that both the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and the Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) operate in accordance with exceptionally high standards, offering advanced veterinary care and enclosures. The facilities meet international expectations for animal welfare.



The Secretariat observed that both facilities operate "in accordance with exceptionally high standards" with "advanced facilities, including in terms of enclosures and veterinary care," highlighting sophisticated design, medical care, and professional management.



Both institutions have developed advanced veterinary procedures and obtained important successes in medical care and treatment of animals. The Secretariat, in its report, has said that these successes are shared with the wider scientific community, implying that the standards achieved are of international relevance.

"Both the GZRRC and the RKTEWT operate in accordance with exceptionally high standards and have advanced facilities, including in terms of enclosures and veterinary care. The Secretariat has no reason to doubt that these facilities are suitably equipped to house and care for the animals, as required under Article III of the Convention in case of animals of Appendix I-listed species," the report said.

The Secretariat particularly noted that both institutions have developed advanced veterinary procedures and obtained important successes in medical care and treatment of animals.



"Based on the explanations received, these successes are or should be shared with the scientific community. The Secretariat encourages such sharing of experiences," CITES has said in its report.

The Central Zoo Authority approved breeding programs for 26 native and 16 non-native species; breeding of Asiatic lions has been successful, and Spix macaws are being reared for future breeding, which demonstrates measurable conservation progress.



"One breeding programme of native species (Asiatic lions Panthera leo, App. II) and one of non-native species (Spix macaws Cyanopsitta spixii, App. I) have started. During the site visit, representatives of the GZRRC further indicated that the lions have bred successfully, but the Spix macaws have not yet, as they are still too young to reproduce," CITES said in the report.

Showing exemplary cooperation and transparency, CITES thanked India for the excellent organisation and technical and logistical support during the mission and field visits, reflecting India's openness and proactive engagement with international compliance mechanisms.



The CITES also highlighted in its report that India's environmental and wildlife laws are globally recognised as they meet its guidelines.



"India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, amended in 2022, was recognised as it met the CITES minimum requirements and placed in Category 1 under the National Legislation Project, showcasing India's environmental laws are globally compliant and robust," the report said.



The report also said GZRRC and RKTEWT operate mainly as rescue and breeding centres and have explicitly emphasised that they do not and will not sell animals or their offspring, reinforcing the conservation and welfare-driven nature of Vantara's mission.



"During the mission, the Secretariat did not find evidence of commercial activities linked to the sale of animals or their offspring by either the GZRRC or the RKTEWT. It was also explicitly emphasized to the Secretariat by the owner and representatives of these facilities that the sale of animals or their offspring has never been intended, and neither will it be pursued in the future. It was further stated that conservation breeding programmes are being planned with the aim to support future release of species in the wild and help restore wild populations globally and nationally," the report said.



The Secretariat in its report stated that it has not found evidence of animals being imported without valid CITES permits or for commercial purposes, confirming lawful and ethical import practices under India's regulatory supervision.



"India confirmed that all imports of animals by the GZRRC and RKTEWT have followed this procedure, in full compliance with the conditions established by the legislation of India," the report said.



Based on a desk review of the information provided, and after completion of the mission to India, the Secretariat noted that "it has not found evidence of animals being imported to India without CITES export permits or re-export certificates and, for Appendix-I species, import permits. At this juncture, the Secretariat has not found evidence of any import for primarily commercial purposes or commercial use of the imported animals either."



The Secretariat concluded that, "at present, there is no evidence of animals being imported to India without the CITES export permits or re-export certificates and, when required, import permits, or commercial activities linked to the sale of animals or their offspring by either the GZRRC or the RKTEWT. The Secretariat also has no reason to doubt that these facilities are suitably equipped to house and care for the animals, as required under Article III of the Convention in case of animals of Appendix I-listed species."

GZRRC was formally recognised as a zoo, rescue, and conservation-breeding centre in 2019; its recognition was renewed in 2023 and again evaluated in 2025 by the Central Zoo Authority, reflecting consistent regulatory validation and periodic independent reviews.



"The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. It is recognised under Section 38 H of the WLPA, 1972 on Recognition of zoo rules, after approval of the CZA granted on 14 February 2019. It is authorized to operate as a zoological park but also as a rescue centre, a conservation breeding centre, and a centre for studying animals and their behaviour. After evaluation by the CZA, recognition was approved for three years. A mid-term evaluation was conducted in 2022. An application to renew the recognition of GZRRC was submitted in 2023 and, after another inspection of the facilities by the CZA, the recognition was renewed until 2027. Another mid-term evaluation took place in May 2025," CITES quoted.

"The Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) is registered as a public charitable trust under the Gujarat Public Trust Act, 1951. It operates a specialized elephant welfare facility. The facility is approved as an "Elephant Camp" under the WLPA, 1972, by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat. Although its main focus is providing long-term care for elephants, it was explained that RKTEWT also imports and manages other species. Application for recognition as a zoo was submitted to the CZA in December 2024 and recognition was granted in July 2025. The RKTEWT is located within the Vantara complex, jointly with the GZRRC," it added.

At the time of the mission, the CZA indicated that "it had granted 84,822 approvals to the GZRRC, meaning the GZRRC had been allowed to acquire 84,822 animals from various species (3,860 species within India and 80,962 non-native/exotic species). The MA reported that, as of 11 September 2025, the GZRRC holds 41,839 animals (birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles) and the RKTEWT holds 5,794. Additionally, breeding programmes for 26 native species and 16 non-native species have been approved, in principle, by the CZA," it further added.

Vantara oversees charitable activities and plans a public zoo under construction to support future release and rewilding programs, showcasing a structured long-term vision linking animal welfare, public education, and ecological restoration.

Demonstrating a proactive and constructive attitude towards with international standards, both the Indian CITES authorities and Vantara management expressed appreciation for guidance and confirmed their willingness to improve procedures and remain in full compliance with CITES.

