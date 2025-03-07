A woman head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died allegedly by suicide at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday, i.e., March 7.

As per officials, she hot herself with her service pistol in a washroom at the Terminal 3 of the airport. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the incident spot to collect evidence. However, no suicide note was found at the site.

A probe is underway into the matter. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been taken to Safdarjung Hospital to conduct a post-mortem examination.

More details are awaited.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)