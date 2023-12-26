CISF personnel interrogate Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Headlines

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Meet man who quit school due to poverty, started business from chawl, now runs Rs 79000 crore company, his business is..

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Health benefits of climbing stairs  

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

HomeIndia

India

CISF personnel interrogate Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have been interrogating the Indian passengers implicated in an alleged human trafficking scam following their landing at Mumbai airport.

The CISF personnel officials have interrogated some of the passengers, following which they allowed them to go. Meanwhile, some passengers are still being interrogated.

Earlier, a plane load of passengers implicated in an alleged Human Trafficking scam landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday after they were deported from France.

A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively. On leaving the Airport the passengers tried their best to avoid queries from the waiting media.

A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively by immigration officials. On leaving the Airport the passengers tried their best to avoid queries from the waiting media.

The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.

The flight was headed from Dubai to Nicaragua.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."

The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

100 aircraft, 18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE