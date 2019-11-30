CISF nabs man at Kolkata airport with gold biscuits worth Rs 8.2 lakh covered in horse excreta

A man who tried to hide gold biscuits in horse excreta was nabbed at the Kolkata airport on Thursday. Gold biscuits worth Rs 8.2 lakh, covered in horse excreta, were recovered from the man.

On Thursday evening, during pre-embarkation security check through X-BIS machine at security hold Area of Kolkata Airport, CISF personnel noticed an opaque image inside the wallet of a passenger.

Immediately, the wallet was referred for a thorough and physical check. On physical search, one yellow metallic bar weighing about 52.9 gm was found. Officials later confirmed that it was a gold bar. Three more bars were recovered from the man later.

“The passenger identified as - Anguswamy Ramaiah, aged about - 41 yrs, bearing an Indian passport had arrived from Yangoon (Myanmar) and was further bound for Chennai. On enquiry, he did not reply satisfactorily,” the CISF said in a statement.

“His registered baggage was brought back from Baggage Break-up Area (BBA) and thoroughly scanned through X-BIS machine. During the screening, some opaque images were noticed by CISF personnel. Thereafter, the bag was physically checked. On thorough checking, four pieces of yellow metal bar weighing about 162.1 gm wrapped with blue carbon paper covered in four horse excreta packets appeared. On further questioning, he could not produce any valid document.”

Immediately, senior officers of CISF and Customs were informed. The said passenger along with the recovered gold worth approximately Rs 8.20 lakh was handed over to the Customs for further investigation into the matter.