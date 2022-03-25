CISF constable suspended for strip-searching elderly women at Guwahati airport

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) female constable was suspended after a complaint that a wheel-chair bound elderly woman passenger, who had undergone a hip implant, was reportedly strip-searched at the Guwahati international airport during a security check, officials said on Friday.



According to CISF sources, the woman constable has been suspended and an inquiry into the incident is underway.



On Thursday, taking to Twitter, the daughter of the 80-year-old Delhi-bound woman, Dolly Kikon, complained that her disabled mother was made to strip at the CISF security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here.



The security personnel wanted "proof" of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress, said Dolly.



The CISF also tweeted: "Security and dignity of needy pax (passenger) go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF has spoken with the passenger."



In another tweet, Dolly said: "Met with Guwahati airport authorities and CISF officials to follow up. The DIG CISF also reached out over the phone. They have assured me that the matter will be taken up. Thank you for promising to look into the case."



As per CISF sources, the woman constable had asked the female passenger to remove the clothing from her lower body as the metal detector beeped indicating metal on her body.



"As the metal detector beeped, the CISF constable requested the woman passenger to undergo thorough checking and show her the hip implant area to confirm the passenger`s claim of having undergone a hip implant," a CISF officer said.



In October last year, the Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited (AGIAL) had taken over the management, development and operation of the LGBI airport in Guwahati, the second international airport in the northeast after Imphal.

