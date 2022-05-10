Cipla launches real-time Covid-19 RT-PCR test kit, know details

File Photo

On Tuesday, drug major Cipla launched a Covid-19 RT PCR testing kit in the country in partnership with diagnostics firm Genes2Me. In a regulatory filing, the company said with the launch of "RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR" test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings.

Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same, it added.

The kit is validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and much more advanced than other RT PCR tests, the drug firm said.

RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helping deliver results in just 45 minutes, it added.

It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes, Cipla noted.