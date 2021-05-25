Cipla introduces RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in Indian market: All you need to know

A real-time Covid-19 testing kit, launched last week by drug major Cipla, will be in the market from Tuesday, the company said. The polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit is called 'ViraGen' and is manufactured for the country by the company in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. Cipla already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

All about ViraGen COVID test kit

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with the sensitivity of 98.6% and the specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

ViraGen used for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country.

ViraGen Covid-19 test pricing in India

Praveen Paliwal, Group Brand Manager, Cipla told Jagran English that each ViraGen test will be sold by the company to individual vendors for Rs 75, excluding the taxes. Each ViraGen test kit includes 96 tests, putting the manufacturer to vendor cost of an entire kit at Rs 7,500 excluding the taxes.

In the current circumstances, Covid-19 RT-PCR testing is extensively used throughout the country as governments, communities, and organisations are working tirelessly to track and curb the spread of the virus.

Hailing his company's contribution in the fight against Covid-19, Cipla CEO Umang Vohra said this firm's partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems will help them reach the maximum number of people. "Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against Covid-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'caring for life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now".