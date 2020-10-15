Cinema halls won't open from today in Ghaziabad, here's why

Headlines

Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

PM Modi announces Rs 13,000 crore Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional craftsmen

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Mukesh Ambani’s new mega-mall to charge over Rs 40 lakh per month rent; check list of luxury brand stores

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023: Admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on September 26

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

PM Modi announces Rs 13,000 crore Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional craftsmen

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Weight loss diet: 10 benefits of eating red rice

10 bad habits that are increasing your risk of diabetes

10 high-protein Indian breakfasts for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls Aamir Khan asking him about his acting process in Paatal Lok: 'I cried every single day...'

'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

HomeIndia

India

Cinema halls won't open from today in Ghaziabad, here's why

Notably, all the cinema halls in the district have remained shut for about eight months due to the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government in March.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As movie theatres are set to open from today under the Centre's Unlock 5.0 guidelines, people in Ghaziabad will have to wait a little longer. Cinema halls in the district will not open today.

As per the district entertainment officer, the process of cleaning is still underway and the theatres will only be allowed to open after the work is completed.

Theatres in Ghaziabad will open fro Friday (October 16).

Notably, all the cinema halls in the district have remained shut for about eight months due to the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government in March.

Cinema-goers will have an altogether different experience this time around with a lot of restrictions and guidelines in place. The number of shows in cinema theatres will be reduced considerably and tickets for the same will be only booked online. Digital booking of food and beverages will also be done.

The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with the commencement time, intermission period or finish time of a show at any other screen in a multiplex.

There will also be three safety kits at the ticket counter priced at Rs 30, 40 and Rs. 50 in several multiplexes. This safety kit includes masks, hand sanitizer, hand gloves.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Ample social distancing will be followed and the wearing of masks will be mandatory. Hand sanitizers will be placed in the theatres and thermal screening of people visiting the cinema halls will be done. The customer who has a higher temperature in the thermal screen will not be allowed to go inside and the entire ticket money will be refunded.

Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to rumours of Dunki delay, pokes fun at festive releases: 'Jab meri film aati hai, Eid hoti hai'

    BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' tomorrow as PM Modi turns 73

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 37,999

    'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE