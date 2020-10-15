Cinema halls won't open from today in Ghaziabad, here's why

Notably, all the cinema halls in the district have remained shut for about eight months due to the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government in March.

As movie theatres are set to open from today under the Centre's Unlock 5.0 guidelines, people in Ghaziabad will have to wait a little longer. Cinema halls in the district will not open today.

As per the district entertainment officer, the process of cleaning is still underway and the theatres will only be allowed to open after the work is completed.

Theatres in Ghaziabad will open fro Friday (October 16).

Cinema-goers will have an altogether different experience this time around with a lot of restrictions and guidelines in place. The number of shows in cinema theatres will be reduced considerably and tickets for the same will be only booked online. Digital booking of food and beverages will also be done.

The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with the commencement time, intermission period or finish time of a show at any other screen in a multiplex.

There will also be three safety kits at the ticket counter priced at Rs 30, 40 and Rs. 50 in several multiplexes. This safety kit includes masks, hand sanitizer, hand gloves.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Ample social distancing will be followed and the wearing of masks will be mandatory. Hand sanitizers will be placed in the theatres and thermal screening of people visiting the cinema halls will be done. The customer who has a higher temperature in the thermal screen will not be allowed to go inside and the entire ticket money will be refunded.

Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.