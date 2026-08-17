CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission; what will CM Hemant Soren do now?

In what may be called an attempt by the Union government to put pressure on the state government in the wake of the students' movement against the alleged irregularities, the CID has raided the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office in Ranchi. The Central Investigation Department has raided the office of the JSSC after the allegations of irregularities in conducting the CGL examination surfaced. The JSSC team raided the office of Secretary Sudhir Gupta and talked to him at the Namkum police station. The CID sleuths also raided his residence located on Harihar Singh Road in Morabadi. They carried out the raids for many hours and confiscated certain documents.

VIDEO | Ranchi: CID conducts Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office over irregularities in examinations.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/46Vlpj3r6t August 17, 2026

Successful candidates under CID scanner

If reports are to be believed, the CID has started to investigate the papers of those candidates who have cleared the examination. All such students will be asked to appear before the team, and their answer sheets and other papers will be examined thoroughly. All such students will be asked to appear before the team, and their answer sheets and other papers will be examined thoroughly. If any irregularities are found, stern action will be taken against them. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a probe into the CGL examination.

What will CM Hemant Soren do now?

Earlier on Sunday, the student leaders announced to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks. The students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar held initial talks with the students and invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government. He told journalists, "We came here to meet the students and see if they are doing fine. We come here every day." He added, "A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting."