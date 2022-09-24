‘Chun chun ke marenge yaad rakhna’: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane reacts to slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' raised at PFI protest

Image Credit: Twitter

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) nationwide operation on the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dubbed 'Operation Octopus.' The NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched the "biggest ever" search operation against the party on Thursday for allegedly sponsoring terror operations in the country.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane said those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans should remember that they will not be spared. He also demanded a ban on the PFI.

"To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune. Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPfi," he tweeted.

To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune..



Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPfi — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 24, 2022

Notably, a video of protestors shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a PFI agitation in Pune went viral on social media.

The PFI organised a protest outside the district collector's office in Pune, on Friday during which 40 protesters were arrested. The protest was conducted to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the organisation and the arresting its activists.

"Pakistan Zindabad" slogans ring out at #PFI protest rally in Maharashtra's Pune. pic.twitter.com/f7FNJKAWO1 — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) September 24, 2022

The purported video of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised when the protesters were taken into custody and made to sit in a police vehicle, went viral on social media. The police said that they are investigating the matter.

"We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

This comes after a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday, arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 20 arrests each, Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

