Headlines

Salaar box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 400-crore mark worldwide

"Very shameful...": BJP slams DMK Maran's derogatory remark

Christmas 2023: People offer midnight prayers across country

Meet IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC in first attempt, his rank was…

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to begin 5-days Russia visit today; know details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 400-crore mark worldwide

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to begin 5-days Russia visit today; know details

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Bollywood actresses who were asked to get their skin colour lightened

8 superfoods for weight loss

6 yoga poses to relieve elbow pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Salaar box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 400-crore mark worldwide

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

HomeIndia

India

Christmas 2023: People offer midnight prayers across country

Christmas is a festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious event.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

People across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with mass midnight prayers taking place in different states. The churches were lit up and people even burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the winter festival.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi and at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru. 

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

People gather in large numbers at Our Lady Queen Church in Siliguri, West Bengal for the midnight mass prayers. Fr. Walter De Sa, Parish Priest Of Immaculate Conception Church, Panaji told ANI that people from other faiths also celebrated Christmas.

"At midnight, we have celebrated Christmas...And, there was a good number of people, including people from other faiths, and they all participated joyfully in our celebration of Christmas. I extend my warm greetings, to all my brothers and sisters and my friends and wish them all a joyful and blessed Christmas..A joyful and blessed Christmas to all of you," he said.

Prayers also took place at Santhome Cathedral Basilica Church in Chennai.

"Christmas is a joy, peace, and love of god who has come into the world for humanity. He comes for all the human beings. There is no difference at all among the human being. He comes to each and every one of us...I wish you once again all of you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year," Archbishop George Antonysamy, Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore head of Santhome Cathedral Basilica Church, Chennai said.

People burst crackers, and took part in midnight mass prayers being held at a church in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Christmas.

In Odisha, midnight mass prayers were held at St. Vincent's Pro-Cathedral in Bhubaneswar."Jesus could have taken the part of rich people but opted to be poor so that the poor can also experience god's love. Everybody should treat each other equally and love each other," Archbishop John Barwa told ANI.

On the occasion of Christmas, midnight mass prayers were held at the Centenary Methodist Church in Vadodara, Gujarat.

People gathered at a church in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to take part in the Christmas celebrations.

As the country celebrates the winter festival of Christmas and the tourist favourite destination Shimla is decorated for the festival, however, some people in the city were left a bit disappointed as the midnight prayers were cancelled following the bad health of the father of the church.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

Festival Calendar 2024: Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Diwali, Eid, Bhai Dooj dates; check list

Delhi's air quality worsens: Will winter vacation in schools be preponed? Details inside

Watch: Ananya Panday calls herself psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, netizens say 'she’s being her...'

Meet Mahrang Baloch, young activist who is challenging Pakistani Army

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE