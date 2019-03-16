Christchurch mosque shootings: Five Indian nationals, two PIOs still missing after attack that killed 49

Five Indian nationals and two New Zealand citizens of Indian origin are missing and presumed dead after the Friday's attack on two Christchurch mosques which killed at least 49 people.

Sources said there were reports of seven Indian nationals being hit in the shooting but two of them are said to be located and are out of danger. However, the whereabouts of five others are still unknown.

Besides, two New Zealanders of Indian origin are also missing, sources said.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's suburb, seen as one of the worst attacks on Muslims in that country.

The parents of an Indian-origin software engineer who went missing after the shooting during Friday prayers ARE still clueless about his whereabouts even after a day.

The engineer, Farhaj Ahsan, has been working in New Zealand for the past seven years. He is married and has two children.

"We are yet to get information about my son. We are concerned about him," Ahsan's mother Fatima told PTI Saturday.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Friday, "Farhaj Ahsan, a person of Indian origin, was also reported to have gone to the same mosque and is currently missing. His family is in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well."

Meanwhile, Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, another Indian from Hyderabad, who was shot at in the same incident is recovering in hospital in New Zealand, his brother Khursheed Jahangir said.

"I thank the government for helping me get a visa to New Zealand. I am leaving today to see my brother. He is out of danger and recovering," Khursheed said.

Iqbal Jahangir was shot in the chest, he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said its High Commission was in touch with local authorities for more information and was ascertaining more details about the possibility of Indians being affected by the terror attacks.

"Our mission is in touch with local authorities to ascertain more details. It is a sensitive matter and therefore we can't give confirmed numbers/names till we are absolutely certain," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies, and expressed India's solidarity with the people of New Zealand at this difficult time.

In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Modi also stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence, the MEA said in an official release.

Accused Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year old Australian citizen, appeared in a District Court on Saturday.

The attack, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labelled as terrorism, was the worst ever peacetime mass killing in New Zealand and the country raised its security threat level to the highest.

Footage of the attack on one of the mosques was broadcast live on Facebook, and a "manifesto" was also posted online that denounced immigrants as "invaders".

The video footage showed a man driving to the mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside. Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay on the floor, the video showed.

(With PTI inputs)