Chorus for Rahul to return as Congress president grows, state units pass resolutions; Gandhi scion remains tight-lipped

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra - File Photo

With the elections to pick the new Congress president nearing, the chorus for Rahul Gandhi to take the mantle in his hands continues to grow louder with at least seven state units of the party passing resolutions urging him to return to the helm.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir are among the state units which have passed similar resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi’s return as the Congress chief. Himachal Pradesh is also expected to pass a similar resolution.



The Gandhi scion, who is currently spearheading the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, has so far held the cards close to his chest. While reports suggested that Rahul was reluctant towards returning to the helm, the former Congress recently said in Kanyakumari that if he does not file the nomination, then he should be asked why he was against taking the leadership and he would answer.

With the notification of the Congress president polls just days away, Gandhi family loyalists and state units have stepped up efforts to mount pressure on Rahul to return to the helm amid indications that he was unlikely to change his earlier stance of not being AICC chief.

With the state units passing resolutions, the Congress party’s central election body’s claim that there will be a contest comes under question. Recently, the party asked its state units to request Sonia Gandhi to take a call on state chiefs.

While Gandhis are said to be reluctant towards leading the party, senior leader Shashi Tharoor, a G-23 member, is expected to throw his hat in the ring.

On Monday, the Congress MP endorsed on Twitter a petition by a group of young party members doubling down on calls for a revamp. The petition references the "Udaipur declaration" adopted by the Congress in May, which commits to fair polls and rules like one candidate per family and one person per post, besides a five-year cap on party posts.

The Congress finally choosing to elect a full-time party president comes at a time when the party continues to struggle with leadership crisis coupled with infighting in its state units amid the non-BJP calling for a unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.