Chopper carrying Devendra Fadnavis skids while landing in Raigad, CM escapes unhurt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape on Friday as the helicopter carrying him skidded while landing in the Raigad district.

Fadnavis had arrived in Pen to address a BJP rally after addressing Maha Janadesh Sankalp Sabhas in Ahmednagar district earlier. While landing, the pilot briefly lost control of the chopper as the helipad was slippery, officials said.

The pilot, however, immediately gained control and safely landed the helicopter a few seconds later.

Besides pilot and co-pilot, the chopper was carrying the Chief Minister, his personal assistant and an engineer.

Raigad Police Superintendent Anil Paraskar said that all including Fadnavis were safe.

This is not the first time that Fadnavis was involved in a helicopter scare.

Earlier in May 2017, a helicopter carrying him had crash-landed in Latur after it got entangled in electric cables. The helicopter suffered substantial damage in the accident but fortunately, none of the six occupants sustained any injuries.

Later that year in July, the helicopter flew even before Fadnavis could board. He, was, however, narrowly saved due to quick thinking of his security guard.

A few months later in December, the chopper was forced to land soon after taking off as there were more people than its capacity. After some people deboarded the helicopter, Fadnavis and his cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan flew.

Fadnavis had another narrow escape in January 2018 when the pilot of the chopper he was flying in saw a cable at the last minute and abandoned landing.