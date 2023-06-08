Chopped up body, fed parts to dogs: Mumbai man kills live-in partner; case eerily similar to Shraddha Walkar murder

Shocking murder in Mumbai's Mira Road (Representational image)

A man in Mumbai has been accused of brutally killing his live-in partner and chopping up her body parts in an attempt to dispose of them. Now, the shocking details of the Mira Road murder have come forward, with eerily similar details to the jarring Shraddha Walkar case.

A 56-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday when the neighbor complained of smelling something foul in the apartment, only to discover his 32-year-old living partner dead, and her body chopped up into little pieces, decomposing inside the house.

Accused Manoj Sahani allegedly killed his partner Saraswati Vaidya 2-3 days ago, and chopped up her body into tiny pieces. Upon searching the house, the police found that Sahani had been living with the body parts for several days, and had also planned to boil some of them.

The couple had been living together for the past three years in the Akashganga building of Mira Road, which is where the crime took place. Sahani boiled some of Vaidya’s body parts in a pot, and also ground it up in the mixer. He also admitted to feeding the body part to stray dogs.

The police found some of the body parts in buckets and in utensils, matching Sahani’s story when he planned to boil them. While Sahani had admitted to chopping up his partner’s body, he has said that he did not kill Saraswati but she took her own life.

The accused said that he found his partner on the floor of their house on June 4, with foam coming out of her mouth. He alleged that Saraswati had consumed poison and he was scared that he would be booked for abetment to suicide, which is why he decided to dispose of her body.

The Mira Road murder case is eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi when accused Aaftab Poonawala murdered his partner Shraddha and chopped up her body to dispose of it in different areas across the capital.

