Chopped, stuffed into suitcases: Couple found murdered at Kolkata bungalow

The couple's bodies were found in the toilet of the bungalow. They have been identified as Pradeep Biswas and Alpana Biswas.

Two suitcases packed with chopped bodies of a couple were recovered from a bungalow in Narendrapur, Kolkata on Tuesday.

The police suspect that the murder may have taken place on Monday morning. A forensic team is investigating the murder scene and an analysis of the two bodies is needed to establish the exact time of their death.

According to a report by Zee 24 Ghanta, the deceased man's brother, Joy Biswas had been trying to contact the couple on their phones since Monday morning but could not reach them. He became worried and decided to pay a visit to his brother's house.

"On reaching the house I saw that the door was open, there was blood on the floor of the house and I found two suitcases in the bathroom.", Joy Biswas said.

After growing suspicious, he contacted the Narendrapur Police Station. The police then recovered the two dead bodies from the suitcase.

"There were no signs of forced entry on the front door of the house and we suspect that the murderers were close acquaintances of the couple", police said.

The police are questioning the relatives of the couple and the locals to gather details.

After first-round of questioning, the police found out that four to five people visited the couple's house on Sunday night.

The police are trying to find these people, however, the lack of CCTV cameras in the area have made their jobs a bit harder. They are also trying to reach out to the owner of the bungalow.