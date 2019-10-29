Chitragupta Puja 2019: Subh muhurat, significance & mantra

On the fifth day of Diwali, we not just only celebrate Bhai Dooj but also worship Lord Chitragupta. The day holds an important place in the Kayastha community.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta was responsible for keeping detailed track of every human's doing. He has an account of who does what and then serves justice upon the person's death. If Yama is the god of death then Chitragupta decides who goes to hell and heaven.

During the puja, several stationery items such as paper, pen, ink, honey, betel nut, matches, mustard, ginger, jaggery, sugar, sandalwood, and frankincense are used. As part of the ritual, in every Kayastha household, all the members of the family write, including children write down their earnings and expenditure on a piece of paper. The detailed balance sheet of the earnings is offered before Lord Chitragupta in order to give him an account of how much money is needed to run the year smoothly.

Mantra

चित्र इद राजा राजका इदन्यके यके सरस्वतीमनु।पर्जन्य इव ततनद धि वर्ष्ट्या सहस्रमयुता ददत

This puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.