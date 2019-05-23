Chitradurga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Chitradurga is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha 2019.

Constituency Profile

It covers eight assembly segments – Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira and Pavagada.

In 2014, BN Chandrappa of the Congress won by a margin of 1 lakh votes beating BJP’s Janardhana Swamy.

In 2009, Janardhana Swamy had won by a margin of 1.35 lakh votes, beating Congress’ DR B Thippeswamy.

In 2019, A Naryana Swamy is taking on sitting MP and Congress candidate BN Chandrappa. Campaigning for the BJP candidate, PM Modi had launched a scathing attack on Kumaraswamy asking if his vote base was in India or Pakistan.

"You can dedicate your first votes to brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, for getting house to a poor, for free healthcare for poor, for getting water to farmers land. your first vote should go for getting Mudra loan to someone who may be friend of yours," he said.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said he has lived in Karnataka, which is in India, and there was no needfor him to learn from Narendra Modi about "patriotism."

"I'm in Karnataka, I also know things, it is not only Modi who knows...Kumaraswamy has lived and is living in Karnataka, in India, I need not learn from Modi on patriotism," Kumaraswamy told reporters.Responding to Modi's attack on him during his rallies in the State, he said "We have shed tears when a soldier's wife (Kalavathi, wife of CRPF man Guru who died in Pulwama attack) was made to shed tears in Malavalli." "Only Narendra Modi has to pat himself on his own back..that is all..”

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.