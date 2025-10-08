Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...

Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'

New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered

Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works

Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Seat-sharing talks within Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hit another deadlock, with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan calling for an emergency meeting of his party leaders in Patna on Thursday morning, i.e., October 9.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan (Photo credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Seat-sharing talks within Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hit another deadlock, with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan calling for an emergency meeting of his party leaders in Patna on Thursday morning, i.e., October 9. 

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the party's state headquarters, comes amid rising tensions within the alliance over seat allotment ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. According to sources, Paswan is frustrated with the JD(U)'s move to finalise its candidates’ nomination schedule even before a formal seat-sharing announcement by the alliance. 

Paswan in no-compromise mode

Sources also said that the LJP-Ram Vilas supremo is in no mood for compromise on seats, as he demanded 35-40 seats in the 243-seat assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP is bent on allotting Paswan's party 25-30 seats. The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, is to be attended by all LJP-Ram Vilas MPs, state and district office-bearers, and key functionaries. 

As per the sources, the motive is to consult senior leaders before taking any "major decision". Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is leading the BJP’s seat-sharing discussions in Bihar, reached Patna earlier today for a second round of talks with the LJP. However, Paswan and his party remain dissatisfied with the BJP's offer. 

On Tuesday, Pradhan and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had met Paswan in Delhi, but even that meeting failed to yield a breakthrough. In the outgoing state government, the NDA holds 131 seats, of which the BJP has 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, as well as two Independents. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan holds a total of 111 seats, of which RJD has 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Bihar, meanwhile, is set to undergo polls in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting of votes to be held on November 14. 

ALSO READ | Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from NDA, 'Ho nyay agar toh....'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue; here's what happened
DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue
PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'
PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne..'
IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....
IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head
Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan stands exposed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu-Kashmir
Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh
Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in ...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE