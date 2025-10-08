Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Seat-sharing talks within Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hit another deadlock, with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan calling for an emergency meeting of his party leaders in Patna on Thursday morning, i.e., October 9.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the party's state headquarters, comes amid rising tensions within the alliance over seat allotment ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. According to sources, Paswan is frustrated with the JD(U)'s move to finalise its candidates’ nomination schedule even before a formal seat-sharing announcement by the alliance.

Paswan in no-compromise mode

Sources also said that the LJP-Ram Vilas supremo is in no mood for compromise on seats, as he demanded 35-40 seats in the 243-seat assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP is bent on allotting Paswan's party 25-30 seats. The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, is to be attended by all LJP-Ram Vilas MPs, state and district office-bearers, and key functionaries.

As per the sources, the motive is to consult senior leaders before taking any "major decision". Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is leading the BJP’s seat-sharing discussions in Bihar, reached Patna earlier today for a second round of talks with the LJP. However, Paswan and his party remain dissatisfied with the BJP's offer.

On Tuesday, Pradhan and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had met Paswan in Delhi, but even that meeting failed to yield a breakthrough. In the outgoing state government, the NDA holds 131 seats, of which the BJP has 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, as well as two Independents. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan holds a total of 111 seats, of which RJD has 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Bihar, meanwhile, is set to undergo polls in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting of votes to be held on November 14.

