Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

The newly formed Jan Suraaj Party, founded by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, faced a major setback in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, failing to secure a single seat despite contesting in almost all 243 constituencies. While the NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. Amid this, Jan Suraaj Spokesperson and one of the key architects of the Party, Pavan Verma, levelled serious allegations that funds from the World Bank meant for some other project were diverted for the Bihar Assembly elections by the central government and distributed to women voters in the state. It is to be noted that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the account of 1.25 crore women voters under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

In response, Union minister Chirag Paswan outrightly dismissed the claims while questioning both the credibility of the data and the intent behind the accusations. "Where do they get this data from, this information from?... Making empty claims - if you have any facts, present it and the Govt will respond," the LJP(RV) chief said, as quoted by ANI.

What did Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party claim?

In an exclusive interview with ANI, JSP spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "The public debt in Bihar is at present 4,06,000 crores. The interest per day is 63 crores. The treasury is empty. We have information which could be wrong, also that the amount of Rs 10,000 given to women in the state was given from Rs 21,000 crores, which came from the World Bank for some other project. An hour before the moral code of conduct for the polls, Rs 14,000 crores were taken out and distributed to 1.25 crore women in the state," he alleged.

He said that this allegation may or may not be true."As I have said, this is our information. If it is wrong, I seek forgiveness. But if it is true, then the question arises as to how far this is ethical. It is possible that, legally, you cannot do anything. The government can divert funds and later give explanations. Explanation will come after the election. There are upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other BJP-ruled states. You make promises, and the other party gives money, it is going to affect the voters differently," he said.

Pavan Verma further stated that there were rumours in Bihar that if the NDA is not voted to power, then the remaining amount will not be transferred."There are four crore women voters in Bihar, and 2.5 crores have not received the amount. The remaining women felt that if the NDA does not come to power, then we will not receive the benefit. Our ambitions being a new party were excessive, but our message was right and the response was good," he added.



(With inputs from ANI)