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Chinnaswamy Stampede Case: Ex-Bengaluru Police Commissioner, two IPS officers get clean chit

The case relates to the fatal stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations in June 2025.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

Chinnaswamy Stampede Case: Ex-Bengaluru Police Commissioner, two IPS officers get clean chit
Image source: ANI
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In a key update on the Bengaluru stampede case, the Karnataka government has shut the departmental inquiry against former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and two other IPS officers.

 

The case relates to the fatal stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations in June 2025.

 

On Tuesday, the state government decided to drop departmental proceedings against the three officers, effectively giving them a clean chit. The incident had claimed 11 lives and left over 50 people injured.

About Chinnaswamy Stampede Case

The tragedy occurred on June 4, 2025, when huge crowds gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first-ever Indian Premier League title. As thousands of fans massed near the venue, a stampede broke out, killing 11 people and injuring more than 50. The incident led to widespread criticism over crowd control and event management. 

In the aftermath, then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended several police officials for lapses. Those suspended included then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Vikas, then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and a Police Inspector.

According to a government circular issued on Tuesday, the move came after examining the officers’ explanations and the administrative department’s view.

"After considering the defence statements filed by the officers and the opinion of the administrative department, the competent authority has decided to close the departmental inquiry against them," the circular said.

Sources added that a call on the suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police and Police Inspector is also likely soon.

HC report had put blame on RCB management

The Bengaluru stampede triggered a major political and legal row, prompting the Karnataka government to file a status report in the High Court.

In that report, the government held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management primarily responsible for the incident and pointed to several lapses in how the event was organized.

The incident remains one of the worst public safety tragedies Bengaluru has seen lately. With departmental action against senior IPS officers now closed, focus has shifted to the broader investigation into the events and accountability of others involved.

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