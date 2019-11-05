Chinmayanand case: SIT finds evidence against the woman correct, chargesheet to be submitted tomorrow

Naveen Arora, chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Chinmayanand sexual harassment case, is holding a press conference in UP's Shahjahanpur.

The conference comes two days after the SIT questioned Shahjahanpur BJP leader DPS Rathore for his alleged involvement in an extortion case involving a law student who accused Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment.

According to Arora, the chargesheet has been completed in two months, and it will be submitted tomorrow. A total of 55 records were compiled in the 4,700-page chargesheet.

Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL), Lucknow, has also confirmed that no phone video has been tampered with. All video and audio clips were found to be correct. Voice samples have also matched.

The evidence found from the Ashram and the student's room was also found to be correct. Accusations of extortion from the call detail records were also found to be true.

The accuser and her three friends had allegedly called Chinmayanand and demanded Rs 5 crore or else they would make public his videos. The BJP leader had filed a police complaint following the alleged telephone calls.

The pair of spectacles with a hidden camera worn by the woman has not been recovered by the SIT.

Two more reports are being sent to the government, Arora said.

In August, a postgraduate law student from UP's Shahjahanpur had accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for an year. The leader was later sent to judicial custody by a local court.

Chinmayanand was the minister of state for home in the Vajpayee government and ran a college in Shahjahanpur where the girl was a student.