Chinese PLA hands over Arunachal Pradesh teen to Indian Army: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Days after a 19-year-old youth was reportedly found missing in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tweeted that the young boy has been handed over to the Indian Army by People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Rijiju tweeted, "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination."

The 19-year-old Miram Taron of Jido Village in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh was found missing on January 18.

In a tweet, the minister said due procedures are being followed including the boy's medical examination.

On Tuesday, the Union minister, who represents the state in Lok Sabha, had said the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian Army on January 20 that they had found a boy on their side and requested further details to establish the identity.

"To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," Rijiju had said in a statement put out on social media.

Some people reported that the Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody, it said.

Rijiju said that since the individual was missing from an area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

The Chinese side had given an assurance that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol, the minister had said.