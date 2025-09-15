Chinese PLA encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh? Indian Army rejects media reports

In a statement, the Indian Army said: "We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis."

The Indian Army on Monday rebutted media reports alleging encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, terming them "incorrect and without basis". In a statement, the force said: "We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis."

India and China had held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing last month. A Ministry of External Affairs release had said that the discussions were constructive and forward-looking. The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquility in border regions, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations.

India and China had discussed issues pertaining to delimitation, border management, mechanism building, and cross-border cooperation. The Indian side also stressed on early meeting of the next Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers. Outgoing Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the situation along the China border was stable, adding that it continued to be sensitive, requiring constant vigilance. He added that the two militaries hold over 1,100 ground-level interactions annually to prevent misunderstandings and address routine border issues.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Gen Dwivedi said the disengagement agreements have contributed significantly to improving stability on the ground and both sides are displaying greater responsiveness towards each other's concerns. He said that the "overall situation is being managed through well-established mechanisms. Whenever local issues arise due to differing perceptions of the LAC, they are addressed through military-to-military interactions, hotlines, flag meetings, and commander-level engagements. These mechanisms have helped ensure stability and facilitate routine activities, including patrolling and other local interactions in border areas." Gen Dwivedi added that the Indian Army was committed to engagement and dialogue wherever required.