DNA Special: Why are Muslim mobs in Pakistan burning churches, attacking Christian minorities?

India

India

Chinese officials directly involved in espionage conspiracy: Government sources

The espionage conspiracy by Shenzen-based company, Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited, is understood to have been done by this Chinese firm with the Chinese government's support.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 14, 2020, 06:46 PM IST

In the mega-espionage conspiracy against India, government sources have revealed that the Chinese government is directly involved as senior Beijing officials have been traced.

The espionage conspiracy by Shenzen-based company, Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited, is understood to have been done by this Chinese firm with the Chinese government's support.

Apart from India, the Chinese government has reportedly allowed this conspiracy in several other countries to maintain its supremacy in the world. The available data proves the hand of Chinese authorities behind it.

The recent Indian government's decision to ban more than 200 Chinese apps, and exclude several Chinese telecom firms from participating in 4G and 5G bidding process was not only to expose Chinese mentality but also to protect the country from the digital conspiracy.

According to reports, Chinese companies have utilised and analyzed the data available on social media. It is impossible to take any punitive action in the given situation, but if necessary, the government is likely to ban more Chinese apps as well as companies.

Zee News had recently run a 'Made in India' campaign appealing to the people of the country to stop using Chinese items and buy Indian products. The campaign was a mammoth success as over 1 crore people pledged to boycott Chinese products. 

The espionage conspiracy against India hatched by China comes in the wake of tensions between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited, which has links with the Chinese government and the Communist Party, has been tasked with monitoring over 10,000 Indians including prominent citizens including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, a report by The Indian Express has said. Many Union ministers, leaders of the opposition and Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary are being monitored. 

