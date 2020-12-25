Chinese national among 4 held in Hyderabad in loan apps scam

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Chinese national among 4 held in Hyderabad in loan apps scam

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said another Chinese national Zixia Zhang is the main accused in the case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Chinese national was among four people arrested by Cyberabad police on Friday during a raid on a call centre in Hyderabad in the continuing crackdown on illegal loan apps.

Cyber crime police of Cyberabad raided Cubevo Technology Private Ltd’s (Skyline) call centre and arrested four employees – Chinese national Yi Bai alias Dennis, Satya Pal Khyalia, Aniriddh Malhotra (both natives of Rajasthan) and Murathoti Richie Hemanth Seth of Andhra Pradesh.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said another Chinese national Zixia Zhang is the main accused in the case and he is absconding along with another key accused Umapati alias Ajay.

Zixia, along with Umapati, started Digipeergo Tech Pvt Ltd last year. They incorporated another company Skyline Innovation Technology India Pvt Ltd with the help of Singapore-based sister concern Xikai Holding Pte Ltd. He developed instant loan applications and hosted them in Google Play Store. He established few more companies as call centres in various places in India and hired tele callers to collect the repayments from the customers.

According to the Commissioner, the accused developed 11 instant loan applications which offer loans to individuals and collect huge repayments including interest, processing charges, GST, default charges, and one per cent penalty after the expiry of loan period. They were resorting to systematic abuse, harassment of and threats to the defaulters through call centres run by them. They even blackmailed the borrowers by sending fake legal notices to their relatives and family members.

The loan apps are Loan Gram, Cash Train, Cash Bus, AAA Cash, Super Cash, Mint Cash, Happy Cash, Loan Card, Repay One, Money Box, Monkey Box etc.

The Cyber Crime Police Station had recently registered eight cases against loan applications after a complaint from a citizen. The complainant said he obtained Rs 1.20 lakh loan from 28 instant loan apps and though he paid the loan amount of Rs 2 lakh, he received abusive and threatening calls.

The applications developed by these companies were involved in 11 different cases registered in Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

The police seized Rs 2 crore in bank accounts, two laptops and four mobile phones. Sajjanar said the applications were developed in such a way that on installing these apps, they get the access to the contacts, mobile information and other data in the device. These applications collect the id proofs, PAN card, KYC documents, and bank account details of the customers. They check the genuineness of the documents and disburse small amounts in the form of loans into the customers` bank accounts after debiting the processing charges and GST i.e., 25-30 per cent in advance.

This was the latest in a series of crackdown by police. Earlier on December 22, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police had announced arrest of 17 people in raids conducted in Hyderabad and Gurugram.

The police swung into action after three persons committed suicide due to harassment by the employees of online loan apps last week. A techie and a woman government employee were among those who ended their lives.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said four companies had hired around 1,100 executives to run the multi-crore illegal businesses through which thousands of people were victimised across the country.

The companies were identified as Liufang Technologies Private Ltd, Hotful Technologies Private Ltd, Pinpoint Technologies, and Nabloom Technologies Private Ltd and were registered in Bengaluru.

The police chief said that Cyber Crime Police Station had recently registered 16 FIRs pertaining to issue of loans by alleged unauthorised loan apps and harassment of the victims by the companies running the apps through their call centres.

Police raided two locations in Gurugram and three locations in Hyderabad which were running organised tele caller centres, which were being used to persuade, harass and intimidate the loan defaulters.

Eleven heads and important members of the call centres were arrested. Cyberabad police had also arrested six people connected with loan apps Cash Mama, Loan Zone and Dhana Dhan. Police said Onion Credit Private Ltd and Cred Fox Technologies Pvt Ltd were connected with these apps.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan vs Baahubali 2: How Sunny Deol film beat Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas’ blockbusters at box office

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao spotted together, video goes viral: Watch

Shocking: Model stopped from boarding flight over her bikini dress, details inside

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE