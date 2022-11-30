China warns US, says not to interfere in its affairs with India

Galwan clash: The report said neither side budged from their positions on the LAC (Representational)

Pentagon has said in its recent report that China had warned the country against interfering in its relations with India. The report submitted to the US Congress said China had been repeatedly downplaying the severity of the conflict in Eastern Ladakh with India, saying the country only wanted to preserve border stability.

The US report also said China wants to prevent India from partnering more closely with the United States which is why it is creating tension at the Line of Actual Control. They have also asked the US not to interfere with the country's relationship with India.

It said that China continued infrastructural development along the Line of Actual Control throughout 2021. "Negotiation made minimal progress as both sides resist losing perceived advantages on the border," it added.

Beginning in May 2020, Chinese and Indian forces faced off in clashes with rocks, batons, and clubs wrapped in barbed wire at multiple locations along the LAC. The resulting standoff triggered the buildup of forces on both sides of the border.

The report said neither side budged from their positions on the LAC.

Also read: Porn, spam, casino content blot out posts about China protests on Twitter

While China blamed India's infrastructure push along the de-facto border, India accused the country of launching aggressive incursions into India's territory.

India and China have had several rounds of military-level talks to resolve the standoff that began in 2020 but to no avail.

The two sides have disengaged in some key areas but not entirely out of each other's hair.

In June 2020, the two sides had a bloody clash with batons, stones, and blunt weapons in which 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty.

Several Chinese soldiers also perished but the country hasn't specified the number.

With inputs from PTI