China undertakes construction work along border areas with India, MEA responds

Reacting to reports of China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday stated that the government "keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

An MEA official said, "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India." He said that China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years.

"In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border. The Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh," stated the official.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

This development comes after the White House, on January 14, released a declassified document which asserted that India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China. Running into 10 pages, the document was declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and has been posted on the White House website.

The document said, "India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China," adding "India remains preeminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security, increases engagement with Southeast Asia, and expands its economic, defence, and diplomatic cooperation with other US allies and partners in the region."

"A strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterbalance to China," it further added.

India and China have been locked in a military standoff, which began in May 2020, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), when China raised objections towards the construction of the road in the Galwan Valley of Aksai Chin in Ladakh.

On May 5, a violent skirmish broke out between the Indian Army and Chinese troops. After this, Chinese soldiers also clashed with Indian soldiers at Nathu La in Sikkim on 9 May, in which many soldiers were injured.

On June 15, there was a clash between India and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Many level talks have been held between India and China, but no solution has been found on the deadlock.