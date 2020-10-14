China Study Group discusses seventh Corps Commanders meet amid LAC stand-off

The top body that takes call on ties with Beijing, China Study Group on Wednesday met to discuss the 7th Corps Commanders meet between India and China amid the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stand-off.

The group that includes NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, CDS Bipin Rawat and other top Indian officials, met for 90 minutes. The meeting comes days after the Indian and Chinese corps commanders met in Chushul on Monday.

The study group had met last week as well.

China continues to remain at the north bank of the Pangong Lake with India reiterating calls for an early disengagement. New Delhi has asked Chinese troops to go to their April position at the LAC.

A joint statement was released after the Monday's corps meet called for "mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible."

So far, seven corps commanders meeting have taken place since June and two high-level political engagement have happened between Indian and Chinese defence ministers and foreign ministers, both in Moscow.