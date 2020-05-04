China seeks support from friendly nations as allegations on coronavirus spread mount, Chinese envoy meets Nepal PM

As allegations of hiding information related to the coronavirus mount, China has stepped up efforts to garner support to counter the narrative.

As it seeks support from friendly nations on the issue, China's ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi called on Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli last week and meeting with opposition leaders were also held to request support against international efforts to politicising of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yani Oli at his residence in Baluwatar.

According to a report of Kathmandu Post, Hou discussed the ongoing internal crisis in the ruling party, China’s assistance to Nepal to fight COVID-19, and Nepal’s support against the international politicisation of the pandemic as a number of countries are trying to hold China accountable for the pandemic.

China has asked their embassies around the world to counter the narrative on the allegations of cover up the outbreak.

The Chinese embassy in France on Thursday released a video on its official Twitter handle and mocked the US with a short animated video entitled "Once upon a Virus".

The video describes that the US didn't heed warnings from the Chinese government about the dangers of the virus.

Various countries including the United States are trying to hold China accountable for the pandemic.

China is facing lot of criticism for hiding the coronavirus late last year with the US alleging that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan. "There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said while speaking to ABC.

US officials believe that China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak and how contagious the disease is to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.

Chinese leaders intentionally concealed the severity of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1, the Associated Press reported.

The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organization (WHO) that the coronavirus was a contagion for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

Those conclusions are based on the 95% probability that China's changes in imports and export behaviour were not within the normal range, according to the report.

As per Chinese media, coronavirus has spread to humans through animals but experts believe that it takes many years for the virus to spread from any animal to humans. Viruses like SARS took more than ten years.

Larry Klayman - the Co-Founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch - has alleged that COVID-19 is a biological weapon made in Wuhan, China. Klayman has filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.