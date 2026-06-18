China's Wang Yi to visit India for BRICS meeting next week; What's in it for India?

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit India to attend a BRICS meeting to be held next week in New Delhi. The meeting of national security advisers (NSAs) would mark Yi's first visit to the country in almost a year.

As the two countries make efforts to improve ties, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit India to attend a BRICS meeting to be held next week in New Delhi. The meeting of national security advisers (NSAs) would mark Yi's first visit to the country in almost a year.

Wang, who also holds the position as NSA in his role as director of the office of the central commission for foreign affairs, will visit India during June 22-23 for the BRICS meet after NSA Ajit Doval invited him, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced in Beijing on Thursday. BRICS' meetings this year have been held under India's presidency.

In last month's BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India, which took place from May 14-15, Wang Yi was absent as it was held during US President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing during May 13-15. His last visit to India was in August last year, when he met Doval and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

During the BRICS NSAs’ meeting, China will focus on discussions around the international security situation, key international and regional issues, and a joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges, with other members of the bloc, Lin said in a media briefing in Beijing.

What's in it for India

The significance of Wang Yi's visit is more about improving India-China ties at a crucial juncture when both countries are seeking stability.

Such an event which is chaired by India could help put diplomatic pressure on China, which is among India's key trading partner on issues such as terrorism, cybersecurity, supply chains, maritime security, and regional conflicts. India has consistently pushed for stronger cooperation against cross-border terrorism.

Despite political tensions, China remains one of India's largest trading partners. Improved diplomatic engagement could help address trade, investment, and supply-chain concerns, though major breakthroughs are not guaranteed.