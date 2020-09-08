China's PLA confirmed 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh found on their side: Kiren Rijiju

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed that five men missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said. The minister also said modalities for handover of the five men are being worked out.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju said in a tweet.

The defence PRO said, "As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army five missing hunters from Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to other side on 02 Sept 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on 08 Sept responded on Hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army."

The villagers belonging to the Tagin community were reportedly 'abducted' from the forest near Nacho while they were out hunting, informed one of the relatives of the abducted persons on Friday. They have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker, and Ngaru Diri.

The Indian Army had earlier taken up the case of the missing youths from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh who had disappeared with some reports calling it an "abduction" by Chinese troops.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had said on Saturday that the local police had launched a probe into the matter.