China expresses regret over India’s strikes on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and urges both nations to maintain peace and avoid escalation.

China has expressed “regret” over India’s recent military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in response to a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India announced that it had targeted nine locations connected to terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), aiming to dismantle the infrastructure used to plan attacks against Indian territory.

The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was launched after India blamed Pakistan-based terrorists for the deadly attack. While Pakistan denied involvement, the Indian government said these precise strikes were necessary to weaken the operational strength of terror groups that threaten national security.

Following India’s announcement, the Chinese foreign ministry voiced concern over rising tensions in the region. In a statement, Beijing called on both India and Pakistan to show restraint and avoid actions that could worsen the situation. China urged both nations to prioritize peace and stability, act with caution, and maintain calm to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, China had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, Guo Jiakun, said, “We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism.” However, despite the condemnation, China also reiterated its support for Pakistan.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, spoke with Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar and called for a “swift and fair investigation” into the attack. Wang emphasized China’s close ties with Pakistan, calling it an “ironclad friend” and backing Pakistan’s right to defend its sovereignty and security.

China is Pakistan’s largest defence supplier, with over 80% of Pakistan’s arms imports coming from China between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The value of these arms transfers reached over USD 5 billion.

Adding to the complexity, Indian investigative agencies reportedly recovered Chinese communication tools from the Pahalgam terror site, including banned Huawei satellite phones and encrypted apps. These tools may have helped terrorists stay in touch with handlers across the border while avoiding detection. However, it’s still unclear whether these devices have any direct connection to the Chinese government.