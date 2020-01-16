China's attempt to rake up Kashmir issue at UNSC finds no takers; India asks Beijing to reflect, slams Pakistan

Beijing's attempt found no takers at the high level UN body with US, UK, Germany and France sending a strong message to China that UNSC is not the forum to raise a bilateral issue.

Sidhant Sibal

As China's attempt to rake up Kashmir issue at an informal meet of the United Nations Security Council at the behest of Pakistan fell flat, India on Thursday asked Beijing to refrain from taking such action and draw proper lessions.

Beijing's attempt found no takers at the high level UN body with US, UK, Germany and France sending a strong message to China that UNSC is not the forum to raise a bilateral issue as India and Pakistan can bilaterally resolve the matter.

The informal closed-door meeting concluded without any outcome.

Speaking at the weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such action in future."

What is noteworthy this time is that United Kingdom took a very firm stance as compared to its move in August last year.

MEA spokesperson explained that an "overwhelming majority" of the UNSC members were of the view that the security council was "not the right forum for such issues" and this should be "discussed bilaterally between India and Pakistan."

In a tweet, Indian envoy to UN, Syed Akbaruddin thanked "friends" for support and said, "Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response from our many friends."

Meanwhile, slamming Islamabad, Kumar said, "It once again highlighted that Pakistan’s desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations and presenting an alarming scenario lacked any credibility."

Adding, "We sincerely hope that the message has gone across loud and clear to Pakistan that if at all there is any matter between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be discussed bilaterally. Pakistan can avoid this global embarrassment time and again by putting thier energy in something constructive."

The last time China and Pakistan tried to rake up Kashmir was August 16 last year in the aftermath of New Delhi removing the special status for erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.