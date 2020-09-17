China puts up loudspeakers at Finger 4 area of Pangong Lake, plays Punjabi songs to distract Indian troops

Headlines

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

Bro OTT release: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomeIndia

India

China puts up loudspeakers at Finger 4 area of Pangong Lake, plays Punjabi songs to distract Indian troops

The Chinese forces have resorted to old propaganda of misleading the troops and played Punjabi songs on loudspeakers at the Finger 4 area in eastern Ladakh.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 10:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an attempt to distract Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China has put up loudspeakers at Finger 4 area of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh and belted out Punjabi songs. The Chinese forces have resorted to this old propaganda to mislead the troops.

This comes in the wake of Indian troops setting up an around the clock observation at the dominating height near Finger 4, overlooking the positions of the Peoples Liberation Army. According to ANI sources, the post at which the Chinese Army has put up loudspeakers is under 24x7 constant watch by Indian soldiers.

"As this House is aware, China is in unauthorized occupation of about 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Also, under a so-called Boundary-Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5180 square km of Indian land of PoK to China. China's action shows its disregard towards our various bilateral agreements. The deployment of large amounts of troops by China is a violation of the 1993 and 1996 agreement," the Defence Minister had said.

Singh had also stated that respect and strict adherence to the LAC is the basis for peace and harmony in the border areas, and is explicitly accepted in the 1993 and 1996 agreements. "While our armed forces fully follow it, it has not happened from the Chinese side," the Defence Minister had said.

"As of now, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and ammunition in the LAC and interior areas. East Ladakh and Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake have several friction areas on North and South Banks," he had said.

"India is committed to resolving the current issues in border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultation. To achieve this objective, I met my Chinese counterpart in Moscow on 4 September and we had an in-depth discussion with them. I clearly put our concerns before the Chinese side, which was concerned with the deployment of large numbers of troops, aggressive behaviour and unilaterally changing the status quo (which violated bilateral agreements)," the Defence Minister had said.

"The House must remain confident that our armed forces will face this challenge successfully, and we are proud of them for this. The situation that persists now involves sensitive operational issues. So, I would not like to reveal more details about this. In response to China's action, our armed forces have also made appropriate counter deployments in these areas so that India's security interests are fully protected," he had added.

The Defence Minister had highlighted that while "these discussions were going on, provocative military action was taken from China on the night of August 29-30, which was an attempt to change the status quo in Pangong Lake's South Bank area". He had added that these efforts did not succeed due to firm actions.

He had said, "As we seek to resolve the current situation through dialogue, we have maintained diplomatic and military engagement with the Chinese side. Three key principles determine our approach in these discussions: i) Both parties should respect and strictly follow the LAC; (ii) Neither party should attempt to violate the status quo on its behalf; And (iii) All agreements and understandings between the two sides should be fully adhered to."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 removed from Toronto Film Festival's world premiere lineup: Report

India, China hold Major General level talks ahead of PM Modi-Xi meet in South Africa

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Meet the first Indian to own hotel in US, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

G20 Health Ministers meeting: 'We must be ready, prepared for next health emergency', says PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE