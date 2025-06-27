Pakistan has confirmed that China shared with it its intelligence input during Operation Sindoor. Though many people in India have said so earlier, it is the first time that Islamabad has accepted it openly and officially.

In a startling revelation, Pakistan has confirmed that China shared with it its intelligence input during Operation Sindoor. Though many people in India have said so earlier, it is the first time that Islamabad has accepted it openly and officially. Talking to Arab News, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that China had been sharing intelligence on India with Islamabad during the four-day-long war-like situation when India and Pakistan attacked each other's military installations. New Delhi targeted terrorist hideouts after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 unarmed civilians were killed. Islamabad retaliated by attacking Indian military facilities.

Khwaja Asif: We are sharing information

Pointing out that intelligence sharing between allied nations is a normal practice, Asif said, "These days, countries that are close to each other do share intelligence. It’s very normal if we are sharing any information we have." Emphasising that such exchanges were particularly relevant in the context of China’s own disputes with India, the Pakistan defence minister said, "It’s very normal if we are sharing any information that could pose a threat to us or the Chinese because the Chinese also have issues with India. So I think it’s very natural to share intelligence gathered through satellites or other means."

What did India say?

China has been tight-lipped on this issue since the beginning. However, Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has downplayed it. Participating in Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last month, he said, "While Pakistan likely leveraged Chinese sources, there's no definitive proof of real-time targeting support." Downplaying the controversy, he said, "As for space and satellite intelligence, access is commercially available to all. While we rely on our own satellite resources, Pakistan may have leveraged Chinese or Western commercial imagery. I can't confirm whether real-time targeting data was provided to them, but it's plausible they sought help from their allies."