'Don't pick him if...': Ex-BCCI selector criticizes KL Rahul's inclusion in Indian team for Asia Cup 2023

Bharti Singh reveals her fees reduced post-pandemic, says ‘main 1 lakh leti thi, par ab…’

Salaar advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 36 days before release, Prabhas film neck and neck with SRK's Jawan

Aadhaar-based payment compulsory for MGNREGS workers by August 31, 2023

BRICS Summit explained: Which countries are part of BRICS? Is Pakistan also joining the global summit?

India

China, Pakistan got more nuclear warheads than India: SIPRI

The 51st edition of the SIPRI Yearbook reveals a continuing deterioration in the conditions for international stability.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2020, 10:49 AM IST

Pakistan and China have more nuclear warheads than India, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

India currently possesses 150 nuclear warheads, while China and Pakistan have 320 and 160 warheads respectively, according to the SIPRI Yearbook 2020

"China is in the middle of a significant modernization of its nuclear arsenal. It is developing a so-called nuclear triad for the first time, made up of new land- and sea-based missiles and nuclear-capable aircraft. India and Pakistan are slowly increasing the size and diversity of their nuclear forces," the think tank said in the statement.

The nine nuclear-armed states--the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)--all together possessed an estimated 13,400 nuclear weapons at the start of 2020.

This marked a decrease from the 13 865 nuclear weapons that SIPRI estimated these states possessed at the beginning of 2019.

The Swedish think tank has also claimed that a decrease in the overall number of nuclear weapons in the world in 2019 was mainly due to the dismantlement of retired nuclear warheads by Russia and the US-- who still possess over 90 per cent of global nuclear weapons.

Russia and the US have extensive and expensive programmes underway to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, missile and aircraft delivery systems, and nuclear weapon production facilities.

The 51st edition of the SIPRI Yearbook reveals a continuing deterioration in the conditions for international stability.

(With ANI inputs)

